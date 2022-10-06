Oct 06, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is Cecilia, and on behalf of the OTC market as well as our co-host, Pedrosa, we're very pleased you've joined us for our next live presentation from Quorum Information Technologies. Before I introduce our speaker, a few points (technical difficulty). Please submit your questions in the question box to the left of the slide.
If you're interested in scheduling a meeting with Quorum Information Technology, please click on the meeting's tab found on the left navigation bar. You'll be able to view the company's availability and submit a meeting request. On a final note, all presentations will be recorded and available for 24/7 replay. At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Maury Marks, CEO and President of Quorum Information Technologies, which shows on the OTC market under the symbol QIFTF and on the TSXV under the symbol QIS. Welcome, Maury.
Maury Marks - Quorum Information Technologies Inc. - President & CEO
Well, thanks for having me. And I really appreciate the opportunity to present
Quorum Information Technologies Inc at OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Transcript
Oct 06, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...