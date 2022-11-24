Nov 24, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Maury Marks - Quorum Information Technologies Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Chris. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for attending Quorum Information Technologies' Q3 2022 on quarterly results conference call and concurrent webcast. Joining me on the call today is our Chief Financial Officer, Marilyn Bown.



Quorum is North American SaaS software and services company that offers innovative and robust technology solutions and services to traditional and electric vehicle dealerships and original equipment manufacturers or OEMs across North America.



Through a combination of purposeful product investment and four strategic acquisitions, in the last five years, Quorum has uniquely integrated -- has a uniquely integrated product suite of 12 essential software