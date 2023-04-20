Apr 20, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Quorum Information Technologies Incorporated fourth quarter 2022 and year end 2022 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Maury Marks, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Maury Marks - Quorum Information Technologies Inc. - President, CEO



Thank you, Regina. Hello, everybody. Thank you for attending Quorum Information Technologies Q4 and full year 2022 results conference call and concurrent webcast. Joining me on the call today is our Chief Financial Officer, Marilyn Bown. Quorum is a North American software and services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and original equipment manufacturers rely on for their operations.



Through a combination of purposeful product investment and four strategic acquisitions in the last five years. Quorum has a uniquely integrated product suite of 12 essential software