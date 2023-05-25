May 25, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Quorum Information Technology Inc.'s first quarter 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the call over to Maury Marks, President and CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Maury Marks - Quorum Information Technologies Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, [Julianne]. Good day, everybody. Thank you for attending Quorum Information Technologies Q1 2023 results conference call and concurrent webcast. Joining me on the call today is our Chief Financial Officer, Marilyn Bown. Quorum is a North American software and services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and original equipment manufacturers rely on for their operations.



Through a combination of purposeful product investment and four strategic acquisitions in the last five years, Quorum has a uniquely integrated product suite of 12 essential software solutions that are used in whole or in part by 1,433 dealership customers across North America.