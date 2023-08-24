Aug 24, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Maury Marks - Quorum Information Technologies Inc. - President, CEO



Thank you, Regina. Hello, everybody, and thank you for attending Quorum Information Technologies' Q2 2023 results conference call and concurrent webcast today. Joining me on the call is our Chief Financial Officer, Marilyn Bown.



Quorum is a North American software and services company, providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive, dealerships, and original equipment manufacturers rely on for their operations. Through a combination of purposeful product investment and five strategic acquisitions in the last six years, including our latest acquisition of VINN Automotive Technologies Limited on June 23, Quorum now has a uniquely