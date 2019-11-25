Nov 25, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Evolution Mining Red Lake acquisition conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jake Klein, Executive Chairman. Please go ahead.



Jacob Klein - Evolution Mining Limited - Executive Chairman



Thanks, Izzy. Good morning or good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us at such short notice. Today, we are very pleased to be announcing the acquisition of the Red Lake gold mine in Ontario, Canada. I'm joined on the call by Glen Masterman, VP, Discovery and Business Development; Lawrie Conway, our CFO and Finance Director. Bob Fulker, our COO; Paul Eagle, our VP, People and Culture; and a small team of senior Evolution representatives are on-site at Red Lake as we speak to ensure we are available to answer any questions that the workforce may have.



Today, we'll be talking to the presentation titled Acquisition of Red Lake that was released on the ASX this morning, and I'll be talking to Slides 5 through 9 in the slide deck before handing over to Glen.

