Mar 01, 2022 / 07:45PM GMT

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets - Analyst



Sigma Lithium moving on from constructing its 100%-owned hard rock feasibility-stage Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil. We are pleased to have Ana Cabral-Gardner, Co-Chair and Co-CEO, with us here today.



Ana Cabral-Gardner - Sigma Lithium Corporation - Co-Chair & Co-CEO



Thank you for having us. So without further ado, please read the disclaimer. We're going to be making quite a few forward-looking statements today.



So introduction to Sigma Lithium. We are here after four years. We're going to be commissioning this plant this year. Sigma has become very strategically relevant in the lithium industry, basically, because we survived the last four years of the bear market. So we're meeting our moment. Why is that?



Well, scale, we're going to be producing initially 240,000 tons of high-purity lithium concentrate, battery grade by the beginning of next year or late this year. And then we double capacity for 460,000 tons a year thereafter. So, it's large.



Then fortunately, we