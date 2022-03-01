Mar 01, 2022 / 07:45PM GMT
Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets - Analyst
Sigma Lithium moving on from constructing its 100%-owned hard rock feasibility-stage Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil. We are pleased to have Ana Cabral-Gardner, Co-Chair and Co-CEO, with us here today.
Ana Cabral-Gardner - Sigma Lithium Corporation - Co-Chair & Co-CEO
Thank you for having us. So without further ado, please read the disclaimer. We're going to be making quite a few forward-looking statements today.
So introduction to Sigma Lithium. We are here after four years. We're going to be commissioning this plant this year. Sigma has become very strategically relevant in the lithium industry, basically, because we survived the last four years of the bear market. So we're meeting our moment. Why is that?
Well, scale, we're going to be producing initially 240,000 tons of high-purity lithium concentrate, battery grade by the beginning of next year or late this year. And then we double capacity for 460,000 tons a year thereafter. So, it's large.
Then fortunately, we
Sigma Lithium Corp at BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 01, 2022 / 07:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...