Q4 2022 Sigma Lithium Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 15, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Ana Cabral-Gardner - Sigma Lithium Corporation - Co-Chairperson & CEO



And we are starting. Well, good morning, everyone. I am Ana Cabral-Gardner. I'm the Co-Chairperson and CEO of Sigma Lithium. It is my pleasure to welcome all of you to our 2022 much-awaited earnings result call.



I have fantastic developments to share with you. I'm here on site actually for the remainder of this week, but I want to just highlight a few disclaimers. I'm going to make quite a number of forward-looking statements in this presentation to give you a bit of a glimpse of the year to come. So please kindly read the disclaimers and take my comments in light of the disclaimer.



So it's a delight to have this earnings call as a producer. It's our first earnings call as a producer. So this marks a huge milestone for all of us. And then some of us have been here for almost 10 years working for this moment. And there are quite a number of fantastic developments to come as we go from here to becoming an even more relevant player in the global lithium industry.



So firstly, I want to start