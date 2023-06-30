Sigma Lithium Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 30, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Sigma Lithium Corporation. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. If you participate in today's meeting and disclose personal information, you will be deemed to consent to the recording, transfer and use of same. If you disclose personal information of another person in today's meeting, you will be deemed to represent and warrant to Computershare Corporation that you first obtained all required consents for the disclosure, recording, transfer and use of such personal information from all appropriate persons before your disclosure.



During the meeting, we will have a question-and-answer session. You can submit questions or comments at any time by clicking on the message icon. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Rodrigo Roso. Mr. Roso, the floor is yours.



Rodrigo Roso - Sigma Lithium Corporation - Chief Legal Officer



Good morning. My name is Rodrigo Roso. It is my pleasure to welcome you to the Annual Special Meeting of Shareholders of Sigma Lithium