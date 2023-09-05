Q2 2023 Sigma Lithium Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Ana Cabral-Gardner - Sigma Lithium Corporation - Co-Chairperson & CEO



Hello, everyone. Good morning. I want to welcome you to the Second Quarter Earnings Presentation for Sigma. Without further ado, I'm going to go through this material. We're very proud to present you the results that we just did, which means we're back on schedule, back on time, back on track as far as financial reporting. So please kindly read the disclaimer.



We're going to make a number of forward-looking statements here. And they're all in the disclaimer. This presentation is going to be available on site. So here is, again, a video, a picture is a thousand words. We're going to close with a video that (inaudible) is going to host for us, but here it is.



So as you can tell, we are very proud, very, very proud of what we've achieved. And essentially, the operational video shows everything. The success -- the ramp-up has been a success. We've been steadily as always, marking towards getting to our guidance of 130,000 tonnes for 2023.



I want to remind all of you that this is not