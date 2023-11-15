Q3 2023 Sigma Lithium Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. Welcome to Sigma Lithium's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and is broadcast live on Sigma's website. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew DeYoe, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Strategic Development at Sigma. Please go ahead.



Matthew Porter DeYoe - Sigma Lithium Corporation - EVP for Corporate Affairs & Strategic Development



Thank you, Jason. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our 3Q earnings call. On the call with me today is company's CEO, Ana Cabral. This morning, before the market opened, really actually last night, we posted our 3Q '23 financial results as well as SEC filings.



Before we begin, I'd like to cover two items. First, during the presentation, you'll hear certain forward-looking statements concerning our plans and expectations. We note that actual events or results could differ materially [due to] changes in market conditions and in our