Aug 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Jeffrey D. Sherman - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Secretary



Okay. We're all set.



Robert C. Wetenhall - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - CEO & Trustee



Good. Let's get going. Are you ready?



Jeffrey D. Sherman - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Secretary



Yes.



Robert C. Wetenhall - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - CEO & Trustee



Excellent. Good morning. I'm Bob Wetenhall, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter earnings conference call. Jeffrey Sherman, our Chief Financial Officer, will start off the presentation, and I'll jump in to provide some commentary.



Jeffrey, take it away, please.



Jeffrey D. Sherman - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Secretary



Okay. Thank you, Bob. And with us as well is Faruq Rashid, who is our Controller. I'm