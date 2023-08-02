Aug 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Jeffrey D. Sherman - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Secretary
Okay. We're all set.
Robert C. Wetenhall - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - CEO & Trustee
Good. Let's get going. Are you ready?
Jeffrey D. Sherman - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Secretary
Yes.
Robert C. Wetenhall - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - CEO & Trustee
Excellent. Good morning. I'm Bob Wetenhall, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter earnings conference call. Jeffrey Sherman, our Chief Financial Officer, will start off the presentation, and I'll jump in to provide some commentary.
Jeffrey, take it away, please.
Jeffrey D. Sherman - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Secretary
Okay. Thank you, Bob. And with us as well is Faruq Rashid, who is our Controller. I'm
