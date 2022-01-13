Q4 2021 Stem Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 13, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Stem Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Valter Pinto, Managing Director of KCSA Strategic Communications. You may begin.



Valter Pinto - KCSA Strategic Communications - MD



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm joined today by Mr. Steve Hubbard, Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO of Stem Holdings. Following our prepared remarks, we'll host a brief question-and-answer session. The company's Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2021, was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission today, January 13, 2022.



Today's call will refer to various non-GAAP financial measures. Today's discussion will include actual historical information as well as forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions which are subject to risks and