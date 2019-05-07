May 07, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT
Operator
(foreign language) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results Conference Call.
Your hosts for today will be Mrs. Anick Dubois, the Vice President of Finance at TVA Group Inc.; and Ms. France LauziÃ¨re, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Dubois, please go ahead.
Anick Dubois - TVA Group Inc. - VP of Finance
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for taking part in our call today. (foreign language) Let me remind you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward-looking statements. And we would refer you to the risk factor outlined in yesterday's press release and reports filed by the corporation with regulatory authority.
I will now turn the call over to Mrs. LauziÃ¨re.
France LauziÃ¨re - TVA Group Inc. - President & CEO
Thank you, Anick. (foreign language) Good afternoon, everyone.
Overall, our advertising revenues continue to affect our financial results in
Q1 2019 TVA Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 07, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...