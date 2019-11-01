Q3 2019 TVA Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the fiscal 2019 third results conference call. Your host for today will be Ms. Anick Dubois, Vice President Finances, TVA Group Inc.; and Ms. France LauziÃ¨re, President and Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Dubois, please go ahead.



Anick Dubois - TVA Group Inc. - VP of Finance



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for taking part in our call today. (foreign language) Let me remind you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward-looking statements, and we would refer you to the risk factors outlined in yesterday's press release and report filed by the company with regulatory authorities. I will now turn the call over to Mrs. LauziÃ¨re.



France LauziÃ¨re - TVA Group Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Anick. Good morning. (foreign language) We are pleased with our results for this quarter and our financial year. Despite the many challenges we face, TVA Group grew its revenues, thanks to the various