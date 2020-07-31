Q2 2020 TVA Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Your hosts for today will be Mrs. Anick Dubois, Vice President, Finances of TVA Group Inc.; and Ms. France LauziÃ¨re, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Mrs. Dubois, please go ahead.



Anick Dubois - TVA Group Inc. - VP of Finance



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for taking part in our call today.



(foreign language)



Let me remind you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward-looking statements and we would refer you to the risk factors outlined in yesterday's press release and reports filed by the company with regulatory authorities.



I will now turn the call over to Mrs. LauziÃ¨re.



France LauziÃ¨re - TVA Group Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Anick. (foreign language)



And thank you for being with us on this call. I hope you are doing well. As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic had a