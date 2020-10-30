Q3 2020 TVA Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Group TVA, Inc. Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. Your host for today will be Ms. Anick Dubois, Vice President, Finances of TVA Group Incorporated; and Ms. France LauziÃ¨re, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Ms. Dubois, please go ahead.



Anick Dubois - TVA Group Inc. - VP of Finance



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for taking part in our call today. (foreign language). Let me remind you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward-looking statements, and we would refer you to the risk factors outlined in yesterday's press release and reports filed by the company with regulatory authorities.



I will now turn the call over to Ms. LauziÃ¨re.



France LauziÃ¨re - TVA Group Inc. - President & CEO



(foreign language) As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic continued affecting our business, and the main impact has been on our advertising revenue. We all have also been affected by the