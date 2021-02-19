Q4 2020 TVA Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. Your hosts for today will be Mrs. Anick Dubois, Vice President, Finances, TVA Group Inc.; and Mrs. France LauziÃ¨re, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Dubois, please go ahead.



Anick Dubois - TVA Group Inc. - VP of Finance



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for taking part in our call today. (foreign language)



Let me remind you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward-looking statements, and we would refer you to the risk factors outlined in yesterday's press release and report filed by the company with regulatory authorities. I will now turn the call over to Mrs. LauziÃ¨re.



France LauziÃ¨re - TVA Group Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Anick. Hello, everyone, and good morning. The positive results we've reported are due in large part to 3 factors: first, the result of TVA Sports, where costs were down