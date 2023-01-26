Jan 26, 2023 / 03:40PM GMT

Scott Melbye - Uranium Royalty Corp. - CEO, President and Director



So the explanation between UEC and URC -- I'm Executive VP of UEC, but I'm the CEO of Uranium Royalty. This is a company that we founded and listed five years ago on the TSX and listed on the Nasdaq 1.5 years ago, but UEC continues to be a major shareholder of it.



But I'm one of the co-founders of this very exciting company that, as excited as I am about our own mines coming online in Texas and Wyoming, I get to put my Uranium Royalty hat on and come alongside the universe, the small group of producers around the world and developers, that have the ability to meet this gap in the second half of this decade and beyond.



So quite simply, URC is -- we took the Franco-Nevada model that is more than 15 years old, and we brought it to Uranium. There's no such pure streaming and royalty company in the uranium space until we launched URC. So there definitely is a first mover advantage.



It's not as big a market as, say, the gold royalty business or other commodity royalty companies, but there is a huge need for capital