Q1 2020 VersaBank Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the VersaBank 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. David Taylor. Please go ahead, Mr. Taylor.



David Roy Taylor - VersaBank - President, CEO & Director



Well, thank you, Paul, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to VersaBank's 2020 first quarter financial results. We're coming to you from the Winter Wonderland of London, Ontario. I have with me today, Shawn Clarke, who's our CFO; and Aly Lalani, who's our Treasurer, who are standing by, if you have any detailed questions you'd like to ask.



Before we begin, please note that the conference call slides, quarterly results, news releases and supplemental financial information are available on our Investor Relations page of our website, versabank.com. And they're also available on SEDAR.



I would like to remind you, our listeners that the statements about future events made on this call are forward-looking in nature and are based on certain assumptions and analysis made