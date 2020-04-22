VersaBank Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

David Roy Taylor - VersaBank - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. My name is David Taylor, and I am the President and CEO of VersaBank. I would like to welcome you to our meeting today. This is an unusual year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also the first annual meeting which is being offered digitally. We hope that you find the format convenient, and thank you for staying safe and joining us remotely. I further wish to thank you for providing your advanced voting instructions by proxy, which will allow the meeting to proceed efficiently. The Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of VersaBank will now come to order.



In accordance with the bylaws of the bank, I shall preside as Chairman of the meeting. Brent Hodge, General Counsel for VersaBank will act as secretary of the meeting.



Before commencing the formal business of this meeting, I would like to introduce the Directors of Versabank. The Honorable Thomas Hockin. Tom is from London and currently resides in Rancho Mirage, California. He has been a Director of the bank since 2014.



Gabrielle Bochynek. Gabrielle is from