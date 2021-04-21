VersaBank Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 21, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentleman, welcome to VersaBank's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Note that for those who are participating in today's call by telephone, the accompanying slide presentation is available on the bank's website. I would now like to turn the call over to David Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of VersaBank. Please go ahead, Mr. Taylor.



David Roy Taylor - VersaBank - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. My name is David Taylor, and I am President and CEO of VersaBank. I would like to welcome you to our meeting today. This is another unusual year amid COVID-19 pandemic. It's also the second annual meeting, which is being offered by webcast. We hope you find the format convenient, and thank you for staying safe and joining us remotely.



I further wish to thank you for providing your advanced voting instructions by proxy, which will allow the meeting to proceed efficiently. The annual and special meeting of the shareholders of VersaBank will now come to order.



In accordance with the bylaws of the bank,