Q4 2021 VersaBank Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the VersaBank's Fourth Quarter and Year-end Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. This morning, VersaBank issued a news release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2021. That news release, along with the bank's financial statements and supplemental financial information are available on the bank's website and at Investor Relations section as well as on SEDAR and EDGAR.



Please note that in addition to the telephone dial-in, VersaBank is webcasting the conference call live over the Internet. The webcast is listen-only. If you are listening to the webcast but wish to ask a question in the Q&A session, following Mr. Taylor's presentation, please dial in to the conference line, the details of which are included in this morning's news release and on the bank's website.



For those participating in today's call by telephone, the accompanying slide presentation is available on the bank's website. Also, today's call will be archived for replay both by telephone and via the Internet,