Aug 18, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Our next presenting company is Venzee Technologies. It is my pleasure to turn the floor over to John Abrams, CEO of Venzee Technologies.



John Abrams - Venzee Technologies Inc. - President, CEO, & Director



Thank you, operator. My name is John Abrams. I am Chicago based. We are a Canadian company founded in Canada several years ago. I took over in 2019. What I'm going to tell you about today is the supply chain that is increasingly becoming digital, and supply chain has been in the news quite a lot in recent times as there have been fluctuations caused by the pandemic and all sorts of other items.



Those are largely a function of the fact that much of the supply chain today, believe it or not, is manual. Venzee is the AI platform for product data. We are disrupting those manual processes with intelligence and a platform technology, so we'll talk about that in this presentation.



First slide I want to talk about is, really,