Q2 2021 Venzee Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Venzee Technologies second-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to John Abrams, CEO.



John Abrams - Venzee Technologies Inc. - CEO



Thank you, operator. And before we get started, I just want to call out. I recognize that a number of you who have participated on the call and are part of the Venzee team are up early with us because it's early in Vancouver, so, thanks for your early morning participation.



Welcome to our discussion of Venzee Technologies' Q2 2021 financial results. I'm John Abrams. As President and CEO, I led a business model and operational turnaround here at Venzee. We started our pivot to a SaaS model platform in the fourth quarter of 2019 and completed it at the end of fiscal year 2020, with initial revenue generated from sales of our Mesh Connector product.



Today, in our second consecutive quarterly earnings