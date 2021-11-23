Q3 2021 Venzee Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

John Abrams - Venzee Technologies Inc. - CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome to our discussion of Venzee Technologies' Q3 2021 financial results. I'm John Abrams. As President and CEO, I led a business model and operational turnaround here at Venzee starting in late 2019. We began our pivot to a SaaS model platform in the fourth quarter of 2019 and completed it at the end of fiscal year 2020 with initial revenue generated from early sales of our Mesh Connector products.



Today, in our third consecutive quarterly earnings call, I'm pleased to share that we are on track for our year-end targets with zero churn, building revenue, strong pipeline conversion to contract, and increased direct sales of our Mesh Connector product. Our call today will cover how Venzee's growth is reflected in our key performance indicators and how our KPI progress