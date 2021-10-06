Oct 06, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Taylor Combaluzier - Red Cloud Securities Inc. - Moderator



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Taylor Combaluzier, a mining analyst at Red Cloud Securities. Today's webinar features Visionary Gold Corp., a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on precious metals discovery and development in the historically productive Lewiston gold district of Fremont County in Wyoming. Despite a history of gold mining in this district, it has never been explored using modern techniques, but Visionary Gold is changing that right now.



Today, I have on the webinar, Wes Adams, who is the CEO and Director of Visionary. The format of today's webinar will be comprised of two parts. In the first part, Wes will provide an introduction of Visionary, including an overview of its flagship property, the Wolf gold project, as well as an update on exploration work and drilling so far in 2021.



In the second part, we'll take your questions live, so please send them in using the chat and we'll get through as many as we can. I'll note that you can type them in at any point throughout the