Nov 09, 2022 / 09:40PM GMT

Michael Griffiths - Currie Rose Resources Inc. - President & CEO



Thanks very much and thank you all for staying back the last graveyard shift of the day. I know everyone is all excited to get out and probably drink a few cold refreshments. But certainly, I think the other way around of looking at it is you saved the best for last.



Okay. So we are the only vanadium guys here at this conference and that we're solely a vanadium company. And Currie Rose is quite an old company. It's been on the stock exchange for many, many years back to the 70s. It had many different iterations in this life, but I think this is the one that's going to turn the corner and make it into a real big potential mining house.



So what we've got is a project in Central Queensland. It comes to us via a couple of ASX companies that are quite big. Some of you may have heard of Liontown Resources and Chalice Mining. Chalice Mining is well known to the Red Cloud people. So I'm sure some of you have heard of them. And what we've done is we've consolidated two projects into one. And with that, we're looking at being in