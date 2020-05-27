May 27, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. And welcome to Grande West First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, John LaGourgue.



John LaGourgue - Grande West Transportation Group Inc - VP of Corporate Development & Director



Thank you [Brad] Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome everyone here to our call this morning for our first quarter financial results. I've got the CEO William Trainer and CFO Dan Buckle here with myself. Before we get started, I need to notify our listeners of forward-looking statements. This call will contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Grande West's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. The words believes, anticipates, plans, expects, intends, projects, estimates and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding