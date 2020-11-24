Nov 24, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

John LaGourgue - Grande West Transportation Group Inc - VP of Corporate Development & Director



Thanks, Doug. Good morning, everyone. I'm really pleased to welcome you today for our call. Today, we'll be going over our financial results; a corporate update; and most importantly, our Vicinity Lightning EV launch. For those of you that are not on the webcast to see slides, you can go to vicinitybus.com. And there's a link to the presentation on the top right. There's a button there for you.



Today, I've got our CEO, William Trainer; our CFO, Dan Buckle; myself; and I'm also pleased to have our Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Leskewich, here for the first time.



Before we get started, I need to notify our listeners of forward-looking statements. This call will contain