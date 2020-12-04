Dec 04, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Marion Mcgrath - Grande West Transportation Group Inc - Corporate Secretary



Hello, everybody. Hopefully, I have -- just to make things smooth, I have put everybody at the moment on mute, other than myself. Hopefully, everybody can hear me.



Due to COVID and the unusual circumstances and having to do a meeting by Zoom, we're going to go through this very, very quickly just so we can move on to probably what's more important to everybody online, and that's to be able to have a chat with our CEO, Mr. Trainer.



So for all intents and purposes, if nobody has an objection, Will is going to chair the meeting. I'm acting as recording secretary, and I'm going to get us through the legalities, if that's okay.



We have a quorum. We have approximately just under 12 million represented at the meeting. And there's approximately -- by proxies and in person, we have approximately 220 people in attendance, either by person or by proxy. So from a legal point of view, the meeting is duly called and properly constituted for the transaction of business.



I've received an affidavit from