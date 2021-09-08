Vicinity Motor Corp Virtual Roadshow Transcript

Sep 08, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

William R. Trainer - Vicinity Motor Corp. - Founder, CEO, President & Director



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today on this call. As stated, I'm William Trainer, Founder,