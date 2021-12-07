Dec 07, 2021 - Dec 09, 2021 / NTS GMT

I'd like to introduce our next presenter, William Trainer, CEO and President of Vicinity Motor Corp.



William Trainer - Vicinity Motor Corp. - President & CEO



Thank you and good morning, everybody. Today I'm going to present to you Vicinity Motor Corp. We are a vehicle transportation manufacturer. We have started off with the clean CNG and diesel buses, and we've transitioned very well into the electric vehicle platform.



We have world-class partners. We have vehicle manufacturing availability in Washington state that will just be coming online and electric vehicle manufacturing in Elkhart, Indiana.



On the EV segment, we have what we consider our Vicinity Lightning, which is really a new, midsize, purpose-built electric vehicle. We have the VMC-Optimal S1 and E1. The E1 is a strip chassis, and the S1 is a low floor shuttle. We have our VMC 1200, which is a recently launched a Class 3 industrial electric vehicle, and it competes in the