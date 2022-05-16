Q1 2022 Vicinity Motor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Vicinity Motor Corp. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call



William R. Trainer - Vicinity Motor Corp. - Founder, CEO, President & Director



good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to welcome you to today's first quarter 2022 corporate update conference call.



The first quarter of 2022 was highlighted not only by continued order momentum, but by strategic expansion of our North American distribution network with the addition of several exciting new dealers who placed orders for dozen of new vehicles, helping to drive penetration of our growing portfolio of all electric vehicles.



Our backlog for 2022 delivery grew to over USD 90 million, much of which is for electric vehicles, reflecting a rapid transition in product mix to meet the ever-changing needs of our transit customers. Our high-demand electric truck and