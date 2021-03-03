Mar 03, 2021 / 04:40PM GMT

Derek Macpherson - Red Cloud Securities Inc. - Analyst



And presenting on behalf of the company is Kyle Floyd, President and CEO. Go ahead, Kyle.



Kyle Floyd - Vox Royalty Corp. - Chairman of the Board, CEO, & Founder



Thanks, Derek. And thanks, everyone, for tuning in today. It's a pleasure to be with you. Vox Royalty Corp. is one of the fastest-growing royalty companies on the planet. And we have significant competitive advantages that we unlock to achieve that growth.



We have built intellectual property that leads the space in that category. We have unique deal-sourcing relationships around the world and a highly technical team that underpins our ability to understand the quality of the assets and the quality of the transaction and the value that we're achieving for our shareholders.



Our team evaluates opportunities in a very disciplined basis. When we talk about accretive opportunities, we talked about being accretive on both a NAV basis and a cash flow multiple basis and the absolute return on investment that we expect to achieve. A lot