Nov 09, 2022 / NTS GMT
Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Media
Welcome back, everyone. What a great conference we've had so far.
Let's welcome our next presenter, we have Vox Royalty Corp., trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol VOXR and on the TSXV under the symbol VOX. Established in 2014, it has since been built unique intellectual property and technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network, which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector.
Today, we'll be speaking with CEO, Kyle Floyd.
Kyle, it's so great to have you back with us presenting to our audience. Vox is an interesting story for our audience to learn about as you have an exciting form of commodity exposure without being expose inflationary pressures. Well, congratulations on that; that's certainly unique. And plus, should also note that since you were last with us in August, Vox has been pretty hot.
I noted that you've recorded another quarter of record revenue, announced an inaugural dividend, and commit and on the NASDAQ. Great milestones, and we are so
