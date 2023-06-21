Jun 21, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Spencer Cole - Vox Royalty Corp. - Chief Investment Officer



Hi. My name is Spencer Cole. I'm the Chief Investment Officer of mining investment group, Vox Royalty. We are a mining royalty investment company that's listed on the Nasdaq, and we're targeting the highest returns in the entire mining industry.



You're catching this presentation in a really interesting point. There is a growing vogue particularly from a US generalist investors to get exposure to commodities, but which commodity linked asset to invest in, that's been a sort of a time of question.



The mining industry historically has underperformed, but one part of the mining industry has consistently outperformed across all key metrics, and that's the mining royalty industry. So what I'm going to share with you today is a little bit about Vox's differentiated business model and how we have been purpose-created by investors over the past 10 years to synthesize the best returns in the entire mining industry.



Quick disclaimer. I will be making some forward-looking statements. So I would refer you to our disclaimer in our