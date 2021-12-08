Dec 08, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Cheryl Grant - Vitality Products Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Matt. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Cheryl Grant, President and CEO of Vitality Products, Inc. We trade on the TSXV under the trading symbol VPI. I want to thank you for joining us today to talk about Vitality. We're an award-winning line of vitamins and supplements made here in Vancouver, Canada. Our mission is to focus on helping people, especially our customers live life energized.



I'm joined today for the question-and-answer period by our Vice President and CFO, Doug Grant, who is also my sibling. We grew up in the natural health industry. And following a family health crisis, we returned to our roots and revitalized Vitality. I always like to say that Vitality is a start up with history. And today, I'm going to tell you about our future and where we currently are. So thank you for