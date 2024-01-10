Walmart Inc at Evercore Retail and Consumer Summit Transcript

Jan 10, 2024 / 08:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Now welcome President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, Gary Shapiro.



Gary Shapiro - CEO - Consumer Technology Association



Welcome to CES 2024, and I am so thrilled that you are back here at CES. Walmart last joined us during our all-digital CES in 2021. A senior executive shared how technology like robotics and AI was modernizing the company's supply chain and the tech stack. In the 3 years since then, Walmart has continued to grow far beyond its origins as just a big box store to become a fully digital enterprise. It's putting AI to work, data to work, robotics to work and building a smarter and more connected supply chain.



Along the way, Walmart is also doing some things. They're investing in new and emerging technology like drone delivery and delivery into your refrigerator. And it's also making strides in its efforts to become a regenerative company, making a net positive impact on our planet and the people who live here.



That's possible because Walmart's CEO, Doug McMillon, understands the power not just of