Half Year 2024 Woolworths Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / NTS GMT

Roy Bagattini - Woolworths Holdings Limited - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to our 2024 interim results presentation. We'll start this morning with a high-level overview of our performance for the period, and I will then hand over to Zaid Manjra, our Group Financial Director, who will take you through the detail of our financial results for the half. I will then update you on how we're progressing against our various strategies and share some thoughts around our outlook for the second half and beyond before opening up to questions.



So starting with an overview of the recent period. Today, we'll focus on the performance of our continuing operations. You'd recall we sold David Jones at the beginning of last year, an outcome which has been truly transformational for our group and our shareholders. And so the numbers we are talking to today exclude that business from last year's base.



Looking back on our first half, it proved to be a bit tougher than we'd expected. Largely by virtue of the macro backdrop across both our geographies, but in particular