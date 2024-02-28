Full Year 2023 Alcon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Alcon's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Dan Cravens, Vice President and Global Head, Investor Relations. Mr. Cravens, you may now begin.



Daniel Cravens - Alcon Inc. - VP of IR



Welcome to Alcon's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we issued a press release, interim financial report and annual report and posted a supplemental slide presentation on our website to enhance today's call. You can find all these documents in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.alcon.com. Joining me on today's call are David Endicott, our Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Stonesifer, our Chief Financial Officer.



Our press release, presentation and discussion will include forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future developments, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ