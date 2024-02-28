Feb 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Yes, good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the1stdibs Q4 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kevin LaBuz, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.
Kevin LaBuz 1stdibs.Com - Inc. - Head of IR & Corporate Development
Good morning and welcome to First Steve's earnings call for the quarter and year ended December 31st, 2023. I'm Kevin LaBuz, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. And joining me today are Chief Executive Officer, David Rosenblatt; and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Etergino.
David will provide an update on our business, including our strategy and growth opportunities, and Tom will review our fourth quarter financial results and first quarter outlook. This call will be available via webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors dot firstdata.com.
Before we begin, please keep
Q4 2023 1stdibs.Com Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...