Q4 2023 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Novavax Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results and operational highlights conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Erica Schultz, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Erika Schultz - Novavax Inc - IR



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2023 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today.



Please turn to Slide 2. Before we begin with prepared remarks, I need to remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements, including information relating to the future of Novavax, its key strategic priorities, operating plans, objectives and prospects. Full year 2024 financial guidance the amount and impact of Novavax's cost reduction plans, its future financial or business