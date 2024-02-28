Full Year 2023 Luxfer Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Yes, good morning. My name is Todd, and I will be your conference operator today, and welcome to Luxfer's Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Now I will turn the call over to Kevin Grant, Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development at Luxfer. Kevin, please go ahead.



Kevin Grant - Luxfer Holdings PLC - VP of IR & Business Development



Thank you, Todd, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Luxfer's Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. This morning, we'll be reviewing Luxfer's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. I'm pleased to be joined today by Andy Butcher, our Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Webster, our Chief Financial Officer. Today's webcast is accompanied by a presentation that can be accessed at luxfer.com. Please note, any references to non-GAAP financials are reconciled in the appendix of the presentation.



Before we begin a friendly reminder that any forward-looking statements made about the company's expected financial results are subject to