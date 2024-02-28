Q4 2023 Gogo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Gogo Inc. Fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's conference is being recorded and will now hand the conference over to your speaker. Howard Will Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Will Davis - Gogo Inc - VP of IR



Please thank you, Olivia, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Gogo's fourth quarter of 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today to talk about our results are Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO; Jesse Benjamin, Executive Vice President and CFO.



Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of the Company. We caution you to consider the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements on this conference call.



Those risk factors are described in our earnings release filed this morning and are