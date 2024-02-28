Q4 2023 APi Group Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to APi Group's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.



Adam Fee - APi Group Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Russ Becker, our President and CEO; Kevin Krumm, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Sir Martin Franklin and Jim Lillie, our Board Co-Chairs.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements in the company's earnings press release announcement and on this call are forward-looking statements which are based on expectations, intentions and projections regarding the company's future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These statements are not