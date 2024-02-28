Q4 2023 Viatris Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Viatris Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings and 2024 Guidance Call. (Operator Instructions) Also note, today's event is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Bill Szablewski, Head of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.



William Szablewski - Viatris Inc. - Head of Capital Markets



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q4 2023 earnings call. With us today is our CEO, Scott Smith; President, Rajiv Malik; CFO, Sanjeev Narula; and CFO-elect, Theodora Mistras.



During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements on a number of matters, including our financial guidance for 2024 and various strategic initiatives. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. We'll also be referring to certain actual and projected non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to today's slide presentation and our SEC filings for more information, including reconciliations of those non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



When discussing 2023 actual results, we will