Q4 2023 Squarespace Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Tamia, and I will be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I will now hand the call over to your host as Squarespace Clare Peri.



Calre please go ahead.



Clare Perry - Squarespace, Inc. - Head of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining square spaces. Fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. This is Claire Perry, Head of Investor Relations. I'm joined by Anthony Castellana, Squarespace as founder and CEO, and Jonathan Goodman, CFO. After their prepared remarks, we'll open the call to your questions.



Earlier today, we posted a press release and shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of our website. On today's call, we will be referencing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results and operating metrics. You can find additional information on how we calculate these metrics, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in today's press release and shareholder letter. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or substitute for GAAP reporting. We will