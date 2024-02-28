Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Vita Coco Company fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference to your host, John Mills, Managing Partner at ICR. Please go ahead.



John Mills - ICR - IR



Thank you, and welcome to the Vodacom Group Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings results conference call. Today's call is being recorded. With us are Mr. Mike carbon, Executive Chairman, Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer, and Cory Baker, Chief Financial Officer. By now everyone should have access to the company's fourth quarter earnings release issued earlier today. This information is available on the Investor Relations section of the vital cocoa company's website at investors dot De Vita, Coco company.com.



Also on the website, there is an accompanying presentation of our commercial and financial performance results. Certain comments made on this call, including forward looking statements, which are