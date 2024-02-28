Q4 2024 Dycom Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Steven Nielsen - Dycom Industries, Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending this conference call to review our fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results. Going to Slide 2. During this call, we will be referring to a slide presentation, which can be found on our website's Investor Center main page Relevant slides will be identified by number